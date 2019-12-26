Tael (WABI) Hits Market Cap of $9.00 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular exchanges including $6.32, $18.11, $7.20 and $62.56. During the last week, Tael has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $218,968.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.69 or 0.05910144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024169 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

