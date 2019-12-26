Tael (WABI) Market Cap Achieves $8.91 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges including $10.00, $119.16, $6.32 and $18.11. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market cap of $8.91 million and $154,215.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.09 or 0.05989398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

