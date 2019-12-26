Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TAYD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $125,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Taylor Devices worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

