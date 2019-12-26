TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0281 on Top Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $333,124.00 and approximately $3,294.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000923 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.