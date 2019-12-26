TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $335,170.00 and approximately $18,586.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

