Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Up 18,784.6% in December

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a growth of 18,784.6% from the November 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Technical Communications stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 1,036,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,182. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. Technical Communications has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

