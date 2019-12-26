Terracoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $729,155.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 63.4% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $729,155.00 and approximately $1,858.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.02611888 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00572627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

