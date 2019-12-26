THEKEY (TKY) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,296.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $6,296.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 107.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.