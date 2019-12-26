Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $10.12 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $533,156.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007184 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

