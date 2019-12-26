THETA Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Coinbit and Gate.io. THETA has a total market capitalization of $76.20 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, Hotbit, DDEX, WazirX, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, Fatbtc and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

