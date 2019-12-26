THORChain (RUNE) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $167,327.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,696,150 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

