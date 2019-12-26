Thore Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,085.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $36,201.00 and $27,085.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00552529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.