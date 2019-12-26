ThoreCoin Price Tops $1,389.88 on Top Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,389.88 or 0.19281174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $120.48 million and approximately $168,351.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

