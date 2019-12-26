Thunder Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and $1.22 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Upbit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

