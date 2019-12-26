Tierion Price Tops $0.0431 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Liqui and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $18.45 million and $359,511.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

