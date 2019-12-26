TigerCash Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $144,963.00 and approximately $8.56 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.68 or 0.02579285 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.