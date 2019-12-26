TOP (TOP) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $103,320.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,451,393,200 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

