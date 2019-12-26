Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIH. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at C$483,069. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$145,107. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,143 shares of company stock worth $430,772.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$70.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$71.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 3.9300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

