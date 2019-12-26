Traceability Chain (TAC) Tops One Day Volume of $5,649.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $5,649.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048653 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00332828 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003606 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

