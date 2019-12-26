Trias Hits Market Capitalization of $486,968.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Trias token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $486,968.00 and $242,284.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,926,990 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias' official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

