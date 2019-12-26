TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $227.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.80 million. TriMas posted sales of $211.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $924.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.30 million to $925.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $764.20 million, with estimates ranging from $734.40 million to $794.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

TriMas stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,319 shares of company stock valued at $904,322 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,498,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,035,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 319,943 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 137,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TriMas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

