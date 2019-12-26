Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tripadvisor earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the travel company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

TRIP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 7,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

