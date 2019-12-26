TrueDeck Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $124,707.00 and $20,587.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

