Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $301,209.00 and $38,773.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 75.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

