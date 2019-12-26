TrumpCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $211.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $74,065.00 and $211.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021984 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003555 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.02582026 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008625 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

