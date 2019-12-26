TrustVerse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $156,156.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $156,156.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.44 or 0.06030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023595 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,960,828 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.