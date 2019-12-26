TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,092.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $131,092.00 and $582.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024749 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000850 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

