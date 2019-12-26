Ultra Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,775.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $40,775.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.02600081 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001717 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00573159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

