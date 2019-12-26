UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.14. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

