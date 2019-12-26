Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

