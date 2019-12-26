UNI COIN Reaches Market Cap of $108.45 Million (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, UNI COIN has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $108.45 million and approximately $3,835.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00024982 BTC on exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.