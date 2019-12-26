Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.38 ($62.08).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNIA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.