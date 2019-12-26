UNIVERSAL CASH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $90.00 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $749,200.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01211130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, C2CX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

