UnlimitedIP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $371,334.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.76 million and $371,334.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and LBank. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, OTCBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

