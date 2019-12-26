Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. Upwork reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

In related news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,690. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at $633,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 408.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

