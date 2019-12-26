Uquid Coin Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, IDEX and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.05960916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDAX, OOOBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.