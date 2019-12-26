USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $516.59 million and $209.62 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, FCoin, OKEx and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01755329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 519,740,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,755,069 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Korbit, Poloniex, Hotbit, CPDAX, FCoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

