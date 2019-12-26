USDK Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. USDK has a market cap of $28.24 million and $18.33 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00013421 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

