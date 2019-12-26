USDQ (USDQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,042.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $11,042.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048713 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00335805 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003570 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015266 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010194 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

