V-ID (VIDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $231,457.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $231,457.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.05995069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023355 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

