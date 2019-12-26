V Systems (VSYS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. V Systems has a market cap of $60.51 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,799,274,205 coins and its circulating supply is 1,884,415,741 coins. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

