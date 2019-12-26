Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $810,431.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000845 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001229 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

