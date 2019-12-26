Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.07% of Verso worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Verso in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verso by 3,665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verso Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. Verso had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verso Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

