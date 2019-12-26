Viacoin (VIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,752.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OOOBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $149,752.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009067 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,383 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OOOBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

