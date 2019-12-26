VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $190,087.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Token Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

