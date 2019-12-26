Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Head to Head Survey

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Agritech and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.01%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and Village Farms International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $1.88 million 7.86 -$22.34 million N/A N/A Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.09 -$5.14 million ($0.11) -54.27

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International 8.47% 10.76% 7.07%

Summary

Village Farms International beats Origin Agritech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

