Vitae Market Cap Hits $15.00 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $83,580.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00010712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005462 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,628,304 coins and its circulating supply is 19,339,300 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

