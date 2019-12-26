VouchForMe Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $592,235.00 and $14,889.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.