W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

WRB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 272,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,499. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,872,000 after buying an additional 5,180,855 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,450,000 after buying an additional 2,899,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,545,000 after buying an additional 2,412,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

