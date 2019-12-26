Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $3,148.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001045 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,238,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,859,117 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

